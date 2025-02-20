Milwaukee's Bobby Portis suspended 25 games for violating NBA's drug policy

The NBA has suspended Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis Jr. for 25 games without pay because he tested positive for the painkiller Tramadol, a violation of the league's anti-drug program.

Portis cannot play again until April 8 — the 79th game of Milwaukee's 82-game regular-season schedule — at the earliest. His suspension starts with the Bucks' game Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Portis took the painkiller “unintentionally,” said his agent, Mark Bartelstein. Portis thought he was taking Toradol, which is approved and is something that he has taken before, Bartelstein said in details first given to ESPN and that he later confirmed to The Associated Press. Portis did not realize that he was taking Tramadol — which was properly prescribed, but is on the NBA’s banned substance list.

“I am deeply disappointed that the NBA chooses to interpret its policy so strictly, and that the policy does not allow for a different result for an honest mistake with pure intentions,” Bartelstein said in the statement. “Bobby loves being a part of the NBA and he loves being a role model and a true ambassador for the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee. This has been incredibly difficult for him, but he will accept this penalty with grace and turn this into a great opportunity to improve and further build his reputation and performance in every way, both on and off the court.”

Portis — considered one of the league's tougher players, and a key part of the Bucks' rotation — is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bucks this season, playing mostly off the bench as .

The 30-year-old Portis will lose $2,858,701 in salary because of the suspension, which comes with the Bucks starting post-All-Star break play fifth in the Eastern Conference — one game behind No. 4 Indiana, one game ahead of No. 6 Detroit and 3 1/2 games ahead of No. 7 Orlando.

It’s a blow to the Bucks, who are 21-10 when Portis scores at least 10 points this season. When he doesn’t, they’re 8-14 — and entering Thursday, they’re 2-5 this season when he doesn’t play with all five of those losses by at least 10 points.

Portis is in his 10th NBA season, having spent half that time with the Bucks. He was part of Milwaukee's 2021 NBA championship team and played for USA Basketball at the 2023 World Cup in Manila.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.