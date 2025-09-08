MLS suspends Luis Suarez for 3 matches, including Inter Miami-Seattle rematch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Major League Soccer has suspended Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez for three league matches, meaning he will miss his team's rematch of the heated Leagues Cup final against the Seattle Sounders next week.

The suspension was in response to Suárez's on-field antics, which included spitting at someone, after Inter Miami lost the Leagues Cup final to the Sounders on Aug. 31. Leagues Cup also suspended Suárez for six future matches in its tournament.

MLS took action even though the melee that marred the finish of the Inter Miami-Seattle match wasn't in one of its matches. The Leagues Cup is a separate competition.

Sounders coaching staff member Steven Lenhart had his credentials pulled by MLS for the remainder of the season for his role in the altercation, and the league said there's no guarantee he will be credentialed next season. Lenhart, MLS said, “will only be permitted in public seating areas during Seattle Sounders FC home matches and cannot be on or near the field of play, nor in or around the locker rooms, or tunnel.”

The Sounders were also fined an undisclosed amount for misappropriation of credentials, MLS said.

The incident is the latest in a long line for Suárez, who has served suspensions on three occasions for biting opponents. The longtime teammate of Inter Miami star Lionel Messi appeared to spit toward a member of the Sounders' staff and grabbed at least one Seattle player by the neck during a postgame melee.

Suárez apologized last week for his behavior, saying he “was wrong and I sincerely regret it.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.