Mondo Duplantis raises his pole vault world record to 6.29 meters in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Mondo Duplantis raised his pole vault world record to 6.29 meters at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday.

The Olympic and world champion added a centimeter at his second attempt to the previous record mark which he set in June at a Diamond League meet in front of home fans in Stockholm.

It was the 13th pole vault world record for the 25-year-old Swede and the third this year.

The Louisiana-born Duplantis competes for his mother’s native Sweden.

It was another statement win in Budapest for Duplantis, who retained his world title in the Hungarian capital in 2023 by clearing 6.10.

At the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Tuesday, Duplantis cleared 6.11 at his second attempt and then successfully targeted the world record also with his second try.

