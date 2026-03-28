Moses Itauma knocks out Jermaine Franklin with big uppercut in 5th round

MANCHESTER, England — Moses Itauma delivered another devastating knockout by sending Jermaine Franklin Jr. to the canvas with a powerful uppercut in the fifth round of their heavyweight fight on Saturday.

Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs), who could soon be in line for a world title shot, staggered Franklin in the center of the ring and the referee waved the fight off as the American fell face first.

Franklin, who went the distance with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua three years ago, had been billed as Itauma's toughest test yet.

The 21-year-old British southpaw had been dispatching opponents early — none of his previous nine opponents had made it through two rounds.

Franklin (24-3, 15 KOs) was knocked down in the third and ultimately made it to midway through the fifth at Co-op Live Arena. After the uppercut, Itauma threw one final right that seemed to graze the falling Franklin.

Itauma turned pro three years ago in a debut KO victory that lasted just 23 seconds.

The 32-year-old Franklin, a native of Saginaw, Michigan, had won his previous three bouts since his loss to Joshua in April 2023.

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