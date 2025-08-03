MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier leaves during Lynx's 53-point blowout win over Aces

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Minnesota Lynx forward and MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier injured her right ankle and left the game during Saturday's 111-58 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said it was too soon to assess the severity of her star player's injury.

“She was in the locker room with us, but as protocol, tomorrow or whatever chance we get, we’ll continue to evaluate and examine images, all that good stuff,” Reeve said.

Trailing the play in which Natisha Hiedeman drove the lane for a lay-up, Collier appeared to step on teammate Alanna Smith's left foot and immediately went down near Las Vegas' bench with the Lynx holding a 92-49 lead late in the third quarter.

She attempted to stand, but sat back down on the court, writhing in pain, and was immediately surrounded by Aces starters A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith and Kierstan Bell, who all held towels to shield her from exposure.

Collier’s teammates, coaches and trainers eventually made their way to the opposite end of the court to tend to the 2025 All-Star MVP.

The seventh-year pro left the court on her own and went straight to the locker room, moving slowly and walking gingerly while favoring her right ankle with a Lynx staffer under her arm. Collier did not return.

The league-leading Lynx (24-5) are off until Tuesday, when they’ll finish their two-game trip in Seattle. The 53-point victory in Las Vegas was the largest road win in WNBA history.

Reeve wouldn’t speculate if Collier would get an MRI in Las Vegas, travel with the team to Seattle, or return home to Minnesota.

“It’s just way too early,” Reeve said. “At this point in time, I don’t know exactly what’s happening.”

