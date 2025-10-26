Myles Garrett breaks Browns franchise record with 5 sacks against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett broke his own franchise record with five sacks against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Garrett had dropped the Patriots' Drake Maye for a total of 33 yards by the midpoint of the fourth quarter. New England led the Browns 32-13.

Garrett had 4 ½ sacks against the Chicago Bears in 2021. But on Sunday he took advantage of Patriots’ first-round draft choice Will Campbell, who entered the game allowing a team-high 27 pressures on 253 pass blocks this season.

Garrett entered the game with 13 quick pressures (allowed in under 2.5 seconds), tied for fifth most in the NFL.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft out of Texas A&M, Garrett is a four-time All-Pro and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. After the Browns won three games last season, the 6-foot-4, 272-pound defensive end requested a trade but wound up signing a four-year, $204.8 million contract extension.

He has expressed his frustration with the team's direction, saying he was embarrassed and “frustrated as hell.”

