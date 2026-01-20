Naomi Osaka makes grand entrance and big fashion statement at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — A statement of confidence as much as style, Naomi Osaka walked onto one of the biggest stages in tennis wearing a wide-brim hat, a veil and holding a white parasol in a bold opening act at the Australian Open.

Aware that such an iconic walk-on could backfire if she lost her first-round match, Osaka did everything she needed Tuesday to bring down the curtain on Day 3 at Rod Laver Arena with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Antonia Ruzic.

The hat and umbrella were adorned with symbolic butterflies, a nod to one of the memorable moments of Osaka's last title run at Melbourne Park in 2021 rather than a reflection of the usual first-round jitters at a major tournament.

“When I was playing today, I just told myself, like, ‘Keep your head on the path. If she beats you, then that’s unfortunate. But, hey, at least you’re trending,'" on social media, she said.

Osaka has won four Grand Slam singles titles, including two at the U.S. Open and two in Australia in 2019 and 2021.

She next plays Sorana Cirstea, who beat Eva Lys 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. After reaching the U.S. Open semifinals last year — her best result at a Grand Slam event in four years — Osaka is growing in confidence.

Born in Japan but growing up in America, Osaka was inspired by Venus and Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, the tennis stars she described as the “G.O.A.T's of style.”

“I think it all comes down to personality, too,” she said.

The dress she wore in her first-round match, in shades of blue and green, was also a tribute to her daughter, Shai, and her fascination with jellyfish.

“So, the inspiration was obviously the jellyfish, then butterflies, which kind of ties back to the butterfly moment I had here a long time ago, in 2021,” Osaka said, recalling the images of one landing on her during a third-round match.

It took months of planning. And it all tied in with the remodelled player tunnel at Rod Laver Arena that reflects Australian themes such as beaches and the coast.

“Honestly it came together quite beautifully because I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived here,” Osaka said. "Then it just felt like everywhere I looked the theme was water. Obviously the walkout was like you see oceans and waves. I thought that it was really beautiful. Really amazing coincidence.”

