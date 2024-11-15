NBA considering going to a tournament format for the All-Star Game, AP sources say

The NBA is considering going to a tournament-style event for the All-Star Game, similar to what has been used in the Rising Stars competition in recent years, two people with knowledge of the plan said Friday.

The people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no changes had been finalized, said the notion has been discussed for several weeks and was further talked about during a competition committee meeting on Friday.

The idea centers around the 24 All-Star selections being split into three teams of eight players, with the fourth team likely to be the winner of the Rising Stars competition that will be held earlier that weekend.

The changes would take effect starting with this season's All-Star weekend in San Francisco, set for Feb. 14-16.

It remains unclear how the voting process would change. Fans, players and media have been part of a weighted system to choose starters, while coaches have selected reserves. Under the proposed format, there would not be any reserves — so it's likely all four voting entities would play a role in selecting the 24-player group.

Also unclear: how choosing coaches would work. Typically, the coaching staffs from the teams leading the Eastern and Western Conferences are invited to coach the All-Star Game — but now, with three or four teams involved, more coaches could be needed.

ESPN first reported the idea of the changes Friday.

Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this month that the league wants to change the format of the All-Star Game, with hopes that it can become more competitive. The East beat the West 211-186 last season, combining for the most points in the game's 73-year history and marking the first time a team eclipsed 200 points.

“We’re looking at other formats,” Silver said on Nov. 2, without specifying what may change. “I think there’s no doubt that the players were disappointed as well in last year’s All-Star Game. We all want to do a better job providing competition and entertainment for our fans.”

The league has tinkered with the All-Star formula several times in recent years. Among the attempts were scrapping the longstanding East-vs.-West format for a draft picked by team captains and going to an untimed fourth quarter with a target score to ensure that the game must end on a made shot.

Last year’s game went back to the traditional format — four full 12-minute quarters, East vs. West. And it was nothing but an offensive showcase, with the teams combining for 168 3-point attempts.

So, this year, the NBA is on the brink of trying something new — at least for the All-Stars. The rookie-sophomore game was scrapped a few years ago for the Rising Stars tournament, where the top first- and second-year players are split into four teams. Two teams play, then the other two teams play, and the winners meet to decide the Rising Stars champion. It's shorter bursts of basketball, and that may appeal to the All-Star players more than the 48-minute game.

Silver enlisted Golden State star Stephen Curry, among other players, to help figure out a way to make the All-Star Game more competitive this season. Members of the National Basketball Players Association leadership group have been involved in the talks surrounding the current All-Star changes, the people said.

There were elements added to last year's All-Star weekend that worked, such as the Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point contest that the league wants to bring back this season — likely with Caitlin Clark and perhaps Klay Thompson involved to make it a 2-on-2 format.

“When you look at the interest in terms of viewership last year, one of the highlights was that Sabrina-Steph shootout,” Silver said earlier this month. “So, we do want to do more of that.”

