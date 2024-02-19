Sports

Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn with team in 11th place at the All-Star break

Nets Celtics Basketball Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn looks towards the scoreboard during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.

About a year after giving Vaughn a contract extension, the Nets changed course and said an interim coach would be named soon.

The Nets are 21-33 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

