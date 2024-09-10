NFL investigating lawsuit filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accused of sexual assault

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Deshaun Watson is again under a spotlight away from the field.

The NFL said Tuesday it is investigating the latest civil lawsuit filed against the Cleveland Browns quarterback for an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2020 while he played for Houston.

On Monday, a woman in Texas accused Watson of sexually assaulting her during an incident at her apartment four years ago. She claims Watson sexually forced himself on her for several minutes.

“We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the personal conduct policy,” league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said. “Not looking at commissioner’s exempt list as there’s been no formal charges and the league’s review has just begun.”

Watson, who is in his third season with Cleveland, was previously suspended 11 games by the league in 2022 after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson was also fined $5 million.

He settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits brought by the women in 2022 before being disciplined by the league.

It's not known if Watson disclosed the newest allegation to the league prior to the lawsuit being filed in Harris County, Texas, by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented other clients against the QB.

The Browns, who traded five draft picks — three in the first round — to the Texans for the three-time Pro Bowler, also released a statement.

“We will respect the due process our legal system affords regarding the recently filed civil suit and follow the NFL’s guidelines on this matter,” the team said.

Watson's star-crossed career in Cleveland began with the team giving him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

The Browns' hopes that he can become a long-term answer at quarterback for them has been sidetracked by his legal issues, the lengthy suspension and a shoulder injury that limited Watson to just six starts last season.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old had a rough performance in his first game since breaking a bone in his throwing shoulder in November and undergoing surgery.

Watson, who didn't play at all in the preseason, completed 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He was also sacked six times and took several more hard shots.

At this point, he's expected to play this week when the Browns visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

