2025 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars trade up to pick Travis Hunter No. 2 in first round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2025 NFL Draft is happening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Green Bay.

CBS47 and FOX30, your Official Jaguars Stations, will have updates on all the Jacksonville Jaguars picks for ALL 3 days of the 2025 NFL Draft.

DOWNLOAD the Action News Jax app | Get alerted whenever the team makes big picks in the NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL draft will take place at Lambeau Field, Titletown, and the Resch campus in Green Bay.

Round 1 will begin April 24 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3 are on April 25 starting at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4 through 7 begin at noon ET on April 26.

STREAMING: Latest draft highlights on the Action News Jax NOW app for your Amazon Fire, Roku, Samsung, Google, or Apple TV

Here is the draft order for the Jaguars. This story will be updated throughout the draft with the team’s picks.

THURSDAY:

Round 1, No. 2 overall: Jaguars trade with the Browns to select Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback, Colorado.

Browns receive: 5th overall pick (1st round), 36th overall pick (2nd round), 126th overall pick (4th round) and 2026 1st round pick

Jaguars receive: 2nd overall pick (1st round), 104th overall pick (4th round), 200th overall pick (6th round)

FRIDAY:

Round 3, No. 70 overall:

Round 3, No. 88 overall (from Minnesota):

SATURDAY:

Round 4, No. 104 overall (from Cleveland):

Round 4, No. 107 overall:

Round 5, No. 142 overall:

Round 6, No. 182 overall:

Round 6, No. 194 overall (from Seattle):

Round 6, No. 200 overall (from Cleveland):

Round 7: No. 221 overall:

PHOTOS: Jaguars players picked in the first round of the NFL Draft

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

© 2020 Cox Media Group