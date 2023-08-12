Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 preseason schedule finalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released the full schedule for the 2023 season and have finalized the preseason schedule. Here’s what we know:

The team will play 17 games.

Six games will be against the other three AFC South teams, four games against all AFC North teams, four games against all NFC South teams, and the first-place teams from the NFC West, AFC West and AFC East.

The Jaguars will return to London for a “home game” and an “away game.”

The “home” game will be against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium. The following Sunday, the Jags play “on the road” against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Stadium.

This is a full list of the team’s home opponents:

The 2023 home opponents will be: the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and the Houston Texans.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This is a full list of the team’s away opponents:

The Jaguars will go on the road to face off against these teams on their home turf: Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Titans, the Colts, and the Texans.

2023 Jaguars preseason schedule (Games highlighted in bold are home games):

Preseason Game 1: Saturday, Aug 12 at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m., CBS47

Preseason Game 2: Saturday, Aug. 19 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX30

Preseason Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 26, Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m., CBS47

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Check out the full regular-season schedule below (home games are in bold):

Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 10, at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 17, Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 24, Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 4, Sunday, Oct. 1, Atlanta Falcons (Wembley Stadium), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 8, at Buffalo Bills (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 15, Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7, Thursday, Oct. 19, at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 8, Sunday, Oct. 29, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9, BYE WEEK

Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 12, San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 19, Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 26, at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13, Monday, Dec. 4, Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 10, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 17, Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 24, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17, Sunday, Dec. 31, Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18, TBD, at Tennessee Titans, time/channel TBD

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Cox Media Group