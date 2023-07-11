Jaguars announce dates for training camp practices open to fans at Miller Electric Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars fans will have 13 opportunities to see the team practice during training camp before the season begins.

The fans will get the chance to watch 12 practices in the all-new Miller Electric Center, where the team will hold 12 open practices on the following dates:

Wednesday, July 26

Thursday, July 27

Friday, July 28 – Season Ticket Member Exclusive

Saturday, July 29 – NFL Back Together Saturday featuring a gate giveaway and Teal Out

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, August 1

Wednesday, August 2

Thursday, August 3

Sunday, August 6

Monday, August 7

Wednesday, August 9

Thursday, August 10

The Miller Electric Center features a shaded grandstand with more than 2,000 individual seats where fans can watch the team on two outdoor practice fields. Fans can also take advantage of new permanent concessions stands and restrooms, as well as a pro shop operated by Fanatics that will be open for every training camp practice.

The Jaguars said advanced registration is required for all attendees and space is limited. Free tickets and complete details are available at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp.

For all practices at the Miller Electric Center, parking lots open at 7 a.m., gates open at 8 a.m. and practice is expected to start at 8:45 a.m. Free mobile parking passes will be available upon registration for Lot J.

The 13th opportunity to watch practice is an in-bowl practice at EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars said Head Coach Doug Pederson has extended an exclusive invitation to select active duty and veteran service members to join the team for a unique experience at this practice.

Fans can nominate themselves or a fellow service member for the chance to participate by clicking here.

For the stadium practice, parking lots open at 8 a.m., gates open at 9 a.m. and practice is expected to start at 10 a.m. Free mobile parking passes will be available upon registration for Lots J, E, P, S, X and Z.

