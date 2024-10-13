Live Updates: Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Chicago Bears at 9:30 a.m. in London

LONDON — The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to play against the Chicago Bears at 9:30 a.m. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST and will be broadcast on the NFL network.

The stadium is a state-of-the-art facility that opened in 2019 and can accommodate nearly 63,000 fans.

GAME UPDATES:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have become a regular feature in NFL games in London. The Jaguars are set to play consecutive games in London, just as they did in 2023.

Update 9:30 a.m.:

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is likely to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears in what would be a boost for a team that arrived late to England because of Hurricane Milton.

The two-time Pro Bowl tight end — a favorite target of quarterback Trevor Lawrence — hasn’t played since the season opener because of a hamstring injury.

Jags coach Doug Pederson said Saturday at the team’s hotel outside London that Engram has been trending in the right direction and looked good at practice this week. He said he “would lean toward him playing in this game.”

The Jags arrived at 11:00 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Friday — about five hours later than usual for their annual trip to London — and didn’t get to their hotel until 1:30 p.m. That meant no time for their usual full practice.

“With it being dark sooner, just wanted to get some meeting time and then just get the guys off their feet a little bit,” Pederson said.

The coach acknowledged some concern over a slow start against a Bears team that arrived on Tuesday.

“Obviously, there’s that concern, I guess, slow start, sluggish, things of that nature, but ... guys have been here before; they know what it’s like,” Pederson said. “They’re prepared and ready to go.”

Lawrence said they’ll be ready at game time in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“That was the travel arrangements that we chose, that’s kind of how we’ve always done it,” the quarterback said. “We have trust and faith in our process and how we do it.

“There’s no excuses come Sunday,” he added. “We’ve got to put a good product out there and go out and play well.”

The possible return of Engram would be a major boost. The tight end had career highs last season with 114 receptions and 963 yards. Officially, his game status is questionable.

“Obviously, we have some great chemistry,” Lawrence said. “He’s just a great, dynamic player that changes the game. Definitely it will be good to get him back, hopefully this week.”

Engram hurt his hamstring during pregame warmups before a Week 2 game against Cleveland.

The Jaguars are coming off their first win of the season — 37-34 over the Indianapolis Colts. Like last season, the Jags will play in consecutive weeks here. They face the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

They recorded back-to-back wins in London a year ago, then won their next three to reach 6-2 but finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs.

The Bears are going for three straight victories.

