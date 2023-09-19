Missing former Jaguars player, whose mother was found dead, appears to resurface on Instagram

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Jaguars player who was reported missing after his mother was found dead Sunday in Illinois appears to have surfaced on social media, Fox News Digital is reporting.

In a now-deleted video posted on the Instagram account “intplayerwithapassport,” Sergio Brown goes on a rant, claiming the FBI and the Maywood Police Department are involved in his mother’s homicide, the New York Post reports.

Here’s what Brown said in the video, according to Fox News:

“Fake news. Fake news. Fake news. It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 haze and gas unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home – the Maywood Police Department. It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police. I thought my f---ing mama was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s f---ing fake news. Get the f--- out of my (expletive) face. She’s retired, and you want to come to me? The FBI had to do it. They have some power to do some s--- like that. What the f--- is going on? That’s fake news.”

Deadspin reports that the video, which was posted Monday, was location-tagged for Mexico City, Mexico.

On Tuesday, Brown (or someone posing as him) posted another video to Instagram stories, claiming he knows where Dory (from “Finding Nemo”) is, Deadspin reports.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Maywood Police Department Public Information Officer Carmen C. Rivera told Law&Crime on Tuesday that detectives are aware, “a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr. Sergio Brown.” Brown is still considered a missing person and officers are looking into the video’s authenticity, she wrote.

Officers found the body of Brown’s mother Myrtle in a creek behind her home Sunday and a medical examiner determined that she had been injured during an assault. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

In addition to the Jaguars, Brown played seven seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and the Buffalo Bills. He last played in the league in 2016.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.