Orlando or Gainesville? Decision on where the Jaguars will play in 2027 won’t come until October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The decision on where the Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the 2027 season will now be made in October, the team said.

The team will play in either Orlando or Gainesville for one season while construction on the Stadium of the Future is finished up at EverBank Stadium.

The Jaguars released a statement to Action News Jax on Thursday saying the proposals are “still under review.”

Orange County Commissioners voted Tuesday, April 22, to give $11 million to bring Jaguars’ home games in Orlando in 2027.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping appeared on the Brent & Austen Show on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network on the day of the NFL Draft, Thursday, April 24.

Lamping said that it’s important to the team to have a partnership with whoever owns the stadium where the Jags will play that season. He said that partnership already exists with the University of Florida.

He said that Orlando leaders making the decision to commit the funding was the last step in being able to consider Orlando’s proposal fully, removing any contingencies.

Lamping said with that piece in place from Orlando, the team was “in a position to be able to submit our final analysis to the National Football League” of which city the team should play in.

He said then that if the team couldn’t make it in time for the May NFL owners’ meetings, then it would be ready for the October meetings.

Having the decision made at the October meeting, Lamping said, “would be a little serendipity. It was at that same meeting a year ago that the NFL owners approved the stadium.”

Below is the full statement from the Jaguars about the 2027 location decision:

“The 2027 location proposals are still under review by the Jaguars and NFL staff. Once this review is completed, the recommendation will be considered by the appropriate NFL ownership committees, and if approved, brought forward to a vote of all NFL owners.

“It is our expectation that the matter will be considered at the NFL Owners’ Meeting in October. The vote requires 75 percent NFL ownership approval to pass.”

