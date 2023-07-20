Parking, London game, construction timetable: Jaguars answer questions about ‘Stadium of the Future’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are sharing answers to some of the frequently asked questions that people asked during the Stadium of the Future community huddles.

On Tuesday, the team posted the “Community Huddles Outreach Report & Stadium Facilities Update” to the 1st Downtown Jacksonville website.

The document features not only the 53-page presentation that was given at the Stadium of the Future meetings in June, but some answers to the FAQs that came up. Here are some of the topics that were covered:

Parking

The team said it plans to address parking in the following ways:

1) Look for opportunities to create new parking spaces within the new development. This will be focused on structured parking integrated into the development.

2) Continue to work with JTA to have a robust public transportation plan featuring the planned downtown automated urban transportation connector and expanding the regional shuttle bus program.

3) Significantly improve the infrastructure necessary to support ride-sharing offerings.

4) Create a local shuttle program to make it easier for fans to get from remote surface lots to the stadium.

READ: Jags stadium renovation includes ‘sports district,’ special taxing district

Season ticket holders

Here’s what the team said about how season tickets will be handled ahead of any stadium renovation:

“Season ticket seniority will be frozen at the end of the season that proceeds any season when Jaguar games will be played at a location other than TIAA Bank Field. Season ticket holders will not be required to purchase season tickets for Jaguar games played outside Jacksonville or in Jacksonville at a temporary facility.”

Once the new stadium is completed, season ticket holders will be offered the seat that they held before the renovation. They will be offered something comparable if that seat is no longer available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

London game future

The team said, “While we assume the future of our annual London game will be a part of our lease negotiations, it is important to take a step back and recognize the annual London game has provided tangible benefits to both the City of Jacksonville and the Jaguars.”

Citing jobs that have been brought to Jacksonville as a result of the partnership and the brand-building for the team, the Jags said, “Our London initiative has been a win-win for both the City of Jacksonville and the Jaguars for 10+ years.”

Timetable of the project

The team said, “To protect the current price estimate and have the stadium renovation completed in time for the 2028 NFL season, we will need to have an agreement with the City of Jacksonville by the second quarter of 2024. Missing this deadline will not necessarily kill the project but it will result in significantly increased project costs.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Current building failures

The end of the document also shows “TIAA Bank Field Building Failures” with photos showing rusted grease traps in the concession area, broken seats in the stadium, and ceiling damage in the East Club and West Club.

The building failures portion of the document also mentions how a “blown transformer on opening weekend against the Chiefs in 2019 stopped the broadcast outside the local area. The Kansas City area was not able to watch the game.”

To see the full 99-page report, CLICK HERE.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.