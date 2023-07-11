Pederson & Son: Jaguars sign head coach Doug Pederson’s son Josh as a tight end

Shad and Tony Khan are no longer the only father-son duo at The ‘Bank aka Everbank Stadium.

Tight end Josh Pederson, son of Jags Head Coach Doug Pederson, has signed with the Jaguars following a season in the USFL.

The younger Pederson, fresh off of a stint with the Houston Gamblers, was officially signed to the Jags’ 91-man roster on Monday.

Before playing in the USFL, Josh Pederson spent time with three NFL teams, the most recent being the Kansas City Chiefs.

