No. 1 Indiana, No. 10 Miami should be near full strength for national championship game

No. 10 Miami needs everything at its disposal to slow down top-seeded Indiana's high-scoring offense in next week's College Football Playoff championship.

The good news is that the Hurricanes' defense should be at, or near, full strength.

Coach Mario Cristobal told reporters Monday he expects defensive linemen Ahkeem Mesidor and Ahmad Moten, as well as cornerback OJ Frederique, to be ready to play in next week's title game.

Mesidor and Moten were both injured during last week's dramatic 31-27 victory, but later returned. Frederique was injured during Miami's surprising 24-14 Cotton Bowl victory over No. 2 Ohio State and did not play in the Fiesta Bowl. Now, it appears all three will be there to try and help derail the Hoosiers attempt to become the first 16-0 college team since the 1890s.

“I believe we're coming out a lot like we went into the last game,” Christobal said. “I know a couple guys came out of the game. Mesidor is in great condition. He hurt his elbow for a second and he's already full throttle. Ahmad Moten was full throttle today. I know O.J. came out. (Tight end Elija) Lofton will be the one that's in question. But aside from that, I feel really good about the rest. I would say OJ is good to go and (cornerback Damari) Brown is probably day by day.”

The Hurricanes (13-2, No. 10 CFP) may need every one of them against an Indiana team that is averaging 47.0 points in two blowout playoff wins.

Defensively, the Hoosiers (15-0, No. 1) have been equally efficient, holding their last three opponents — Ohio State, No. 9 Alabama and No. 5 Oregon — to a combined total of just 35 points.

And coach Curt Cignetti acknowledged that aside from losing key defensive lineman Stephen Daley to a right leg injury suffered in the postgame celebration following Indiana's Big Ten championship game victory over the Buckeyes, he expects to have all of his key players on the field next week.

“We came out really good, and everybody that played in the last game will play in this game,” Cignetti said.

Similar coaches

Cignetti enters the championship game with a head coaching resume any colleague would want. He's posted 14 straight winning seasons, never had a losing season, celebrated conference championships and deep playoff runs. But there's one line still missing — the same line Christobal happens to be missing.

Each is one win away from capturing their first national championship.

Naturally, though, neither wants their players pressing as they take college football's biggest stage.

“We've got to prepare for this game no different than we prepared for Ohio State, Alabama,” Cignetti said as the Hoosiers play for their first national title. “The biggest mistake our guys can make, and I'll talk to them tonight in the team meeting about this, is making the game bigger than it is. Going down that road would be detrimental to our preparation and performance. This week is no different than any other week, we have to be on point.”

Christobal echoed those sentiments, though the Hurricanes face one additional pressure point — they'll be the first CFP to play the title game in their home stadium.

“The only thing that changes is that classes have started, and we have 28, 29 of the 30 new members of our team here practicing with us, which is great for us,” he said. “Aside from that, nothing changes.”

Familiar face

With Corey Hetherman's first season as Miami defensive coordinator nears its end, the Hurricanes seem to be playing some of their best football. They allowed 20 or fewer points in the last seven games prior to the Ole Miss game.

Cignetti isn't surprised.

Hetherman served as his defensive coordinator from 2019-21 at James Madison. When Hetherman departed, Cignetti promoted Bryant Haines to defensive coordinator, and he has served in that capacity each of the past four seasons for Cignetti.

So Cignetti has some notion of what to expect next Monday.

“We've evolved offensively, the terminology has changed. We do things differently, but his scheme has (changed), too,” Cignetti. “Philosophically, in terms, of what we think is important, him and I, that hasn't changed. He's going to create havoc up front, stop the run, tackles for losses, sacks. They've got 47 sacks on the year, and he's going to attack."

Change of plans

Cignetti used the transfer portal to fuel Indiana's success in 2024 and again in 2025 with the additions of players such as Daley, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and starting center Pat Coogan — each of whom has played a key role in this season's success.

But Cignetti said he wants to become less reliant on the transfer portal in the years ahead. In fact, he insists that transition has already started.

“I knew we had to flip the roster (last year)," Cignetti said. “And every year as your high school recruiting builds up, you kind of start to wean down a little bit from the portal. You'll never be at a point where you don't engage with the portal, but this year we'll take a few less than we took last year and last year we took a few less than we did the year before.”

