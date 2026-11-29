PASADENA, Calif. — Lincoln Riley may have turned around USC's season by turning UCLA's upside down.

The embattled coach presided over the 15th-ranked Trojans' 45-10 thrashing of No. 10 UCLA on Saturday, improving to 4-1 in the crosstown rivalry. He is 2-8 on the road against Top 25 teams in his fifth season.

“I doubt there’s been a bigger Top 10 victory on the road anywhere in college football this year,” Riley said, with the Victory Bell clanging in the locker room next door. “Coming here on the road in the last game and really blowing out a top 10 team in the country is a pretty big statement.”

Waymond Jordan scored three touchdowns and passed for another as the Trojans put the Bruins' Big Ten title game hopes in jeopardy.

The Trojans (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten, No. 15 CFP) were 4 1/2-point favorites at the Rose Bowl, where a 5.0-magnitude earthquake that struck 30 miles away surprised tailgating fans before the game.

The real shocker was yet to come.

Already eliminated from Big Ten title game contention before kickoff, USC was ruthless in its efficiency. The Trojans came out and scored on their first four possessions, rolling up a 28-3 lead in front of the season's only sellout crowd of 81,258 in Pasadena.

“Being able to throw the first punch and then sustain it was big,” Riley said.

The Bruins (10-2, 7-2, No. 9 CFP) still have a shot at playing for their first Big Ten title Dec. 5. They would need losses by No. 12 Indiana and No. 14 Oregon later Saturday to make it to Indianapolis, with other backdoor scenarios also in play.

“Our future is no longer in our hands,” UCLA coach Bob Chesney said. "I know if we are given an opportunity, I know what these guys will do and if there’s a team that can rebound from something like this, it is 100 percent this team.”

USC exposed the Bruins, who played their worst game of the season. The Trojans, who punted only once, racked up 409 total yards to 243 for UCLA and went 7 for 7 in the red zone. USC was 9 of 14 on third down, where the Bruins had been so good all season but were just 4 of 11.

“We needed to be at our absolute best,” Chesney said. “We needed to make some really tough plays and we didn’t do that.”

USC led by two touchdowns while the Bruins had run only three plays in the first meeting between the schools with both teams ranked in the Top 15 of the AP poll since 2005.

Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach started and played the entire game after being questionable all week with a lower body injury. Wearing a black sleeve on his left leg, the senior had five turnovers. His lone TD was a 14-yard pass to Semaj Morgan with 3:44 remaining in the game. He was 18 of 35 for 196 yards with three interceptions and two sacks.

“He’s your starting quarterback, and he comes back and he feels like he can play in this game,” Chesney said. “I don’t ever believe you should lose your spot because of injury, especially if you’re fully healthy at this moment in time and that’s what he was.”

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava hit Tanook Hines with a 4-yard TD pass to open the game. After the Bruins went three-and-out, the Trojans extended their lead to 14-0 on Jordan's 9-yard TD run.

Maiava completed 16 of 22 passes for 179 yards, two scores and one interception while going 3-0 in his career against the Bruins.

“We were trying to uphold the standard,” Maiava said.

UCLA had a chance to cool USC's momentum when King Miller fumbled at the USC 36 on its first possession of the second quarter. He recovered, barely getting the ball away from a Bruins defender, and USC capped its drive with Jordan's 16-yard TD run for a 21-3 lead.

USC freshman Luke Wafle forced the first of two fumbles on a sack of Dieffenbach. The Trojans got the ball back and Jordan hit Mark Bowman with a 4-yard pass for a 28-3 lead.

Maiava's pass was intercepted by Rodrick Pleasant, but the Bruins couldn't capitalize. Dieffenbach had a pass intercepted by Marcelles Williams in the end zone, the quarterback's second turnover in the red zone. USC led 28-3 at halftime, with Mateen Bhaghani's season-best 52-yard field goal the only points for the home team.

UCLA stalled again coming out of halftime. Dieffenbach got sacked and fumbled on UCLA's first possession of the third, with USC's Jide Abasiri recovering.

The Trojans capped a 13-play, 88-yard drive that chewed up eight minutes with Miller's 1-yard TD run after he took a direct snap and ran up the middle, making it 35-3.

USC went for it on fourth-and-1 in the fourth, with Jordan taking a direct snap and running for a 19-yard TD that made it 42-3.

“My favorite thing was the response after halftime. We get the turnover, we have the long drive, that’s a culture thing, that’s a mentality thing,” Riley said. “If your culture, your mentality isn’t right, you’re going to walk out of this locker room maybe a little softer than you should or relax a little bit because you’re up a few scores in the game. We didn’t do that.”

The takeaway

USC: With their postseason hopes for anything big already dashed, the Trojans were highly incentivized to spoil the Bruins' magical season. What was stunning was how thoroughly they dominated while seamlessly mixing the pass and run games.

UCLA: Chesney revived a moribund program in his first year, guiding the Bruins to a 10-0 record and AP ranking of fourth before closing with consecutive losses to Michigan (in triple OT) and USC.

Up next

USC: Waits to find out bowl game assignment.

UCLA: Waits to find out if Big Ten title game or CFP at-large bid remain alive. If not, the Bruins will play in a bowl game.

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