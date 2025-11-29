No. 4 Georgia holds off No. 23 Georgia Tech 16-9 for 8th straight win in series

ATLANTA — Nate Frazier ran for 108 yards, Gunner Stockton threw a scoring pass to Zachariah Branch for the only touchdown of the game and No. 4 Georgia retained its hold on its state rivalry with another close win by holding off No. 23 Georgia Tech 16-9 on Friday.

The Bulldogs (11-1) set a record with their eighth straight win in the rivalry. Georgia Tech (9-3), which moved its home game from its campus stadium to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, closed the regular season by losing three of four games.

“We were able to move the football several times and weren’t able to get in the end zone,” said Georgia Tech coach Brent Key. “You can’t play good football teams and have that happen.”

Gunner Stockton's 7-yard scoring pass to Branch gave Georgia a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. Peyton Woodring of Georgia and Aidan Birr of Georgia Tech each kicked three field goals.

Woodring kicked a 50-yarder early in the fourth quarter for a 16-6 lead. Birr's 41-yarder with 3:30 remaining again trimmed the deficit to seven points.

With only 14 seconds remaining, Georgia Tech took its last possession at its 20. Haynes King completed two passes to the Georgia 44 for a final snap with a second remaining. and his final pass was batted down in the end zone.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the win was “a credit to our defense. ... We controlled the game in terms of time of possession but we didn't dominate the game.”

The low-scoring game was a contrast to last year when the Bulldogs outlasted the Yellow Jackets 44-42 in eight overtimes in Athens.

Each team needs help to play in its conference championship game.

Georgia would advance to the Southeastern Conference championship game if Texas A&M loses to Texas Friday night or Alabama loses to Auburn on Saturday night.

Georgia Tech's path to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game is more difficult. The Yellow Jackets need Miami, Virginia and SMU to lose on Saturday.

King completed 19 of 26 passes for 181 yards with an interception. King threw two picks in last week's 42-28 home loss to Pittsburgh that cost the Yellow Jackets an opportunity to clinch a spot in the ACC championship game.

No room to run

When asked about his team's running game, Key said “What running game? Lack thereof.”

The Yellow Jackets were held to 69 rushing yards, led by King's 10 carries for 39 yards. Jamal Haynes gained only 11 yards on seven carries.

Home away from home

Georgia fans have made a practice of turning Georgia Tech home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium into a neutral side appearance in the stands. The Georgia fans seized the opportunity to purchase additional tickets in the 75,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium by claiming what appeared to be at least 60% of the seats.

Smart said the crowd noise was similar to playing the SEC championship when Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set up as a neutral-site facility. “It was loud both ways,” Smart said.

Georgia Tech’s last home win in the series was in 1999. Overall, the Yellow Jackets’ last win in the rivalry was a 28-27 decision in 2016. Georgia has won 20 of the last 24 games.

Gunner misfires

Stockton completed 11 of 21 passes for only 70 yards with an interception.

“We didn't execute as well as we wanted to," Stockton said. "I didn't play as well as I wanted to. As long as the Dogs win, it's a great day.”

The takeaway

Georgia: The Bulldogs posted a 7-1 SEC record despite trailing in seven of those games. They were resilient again Friday, recovering quickly after falling behind 3-0. The win should allow the Bulldogs to protect their No. 4 spot — and position for a first-round bye — in the College Football Playoff ranking. ... Center Drew Bobo left with an ankle/foot injury. Linebacker C.J. Allen returned from a knee injury after missing one game.

Georgia Tech: Special teams were a problem as Shane Marshall fumbled the opening kickoff, forcing the Yellow Jackets to start at their 3. Punter Marshall Nichols had another field-position blunder with a shanked effort that traveled only 22 yards in the second quarter, giving the Bulldogs the ball at the Georgia 44 and setting up Stockton's go-ahead touchdown pass to Branch. ... Birr's three field goals gave him 25, a school single-season record.

Up next

Georgia: Hoping for a return trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium if it earns a spot in SEC championship game.

Georgia Tech: Needs losses by Miami, SMU and Virginia on Saturday to earn a spot in ACC championship game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.