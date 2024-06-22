No goals but selfies for Ronaldo in Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany — (AP) — There were no goals, one assist and three selfie-pursuing field invaders for Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey that secured a spot in the European Championship round of 16 on Saturday.

Ronaldo was the center of attention as always at Westfalenstadion but not how he might have expected.

The five-time world player of the year set up the third goal by Bruno Fernandes with an unselfish pass when he could easily have attempted a shot after being played clean through.

Then there was chaos as three fans got on the field at different times and attempted selfies with Ronaldo. He accepted the first but looked unhappy at the other two.

