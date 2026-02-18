Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins record 10th Olympic gold with victory in men’s team sprint

TESERO, Italy — Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won a 10th gold medal in cross country skiing at the Milan Cortina Olympics, setting another Winter Games record.

Klaebo, racing with Einar Hedegart, won the men’s team sprint, for his fifth gold at the 2026 Games Wednesday, clocking 18 minutes, 28.9 seconds. Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher of the United States were 1.4 seconds behind for the silver, while Italy's Elia Barp and Federico Pellegrino took bronze, 3.3 seconds back.

“It’s obviously very satisfying to make this happen,” the 29-year-old Klaebo said. “The team sprint is one of the most fun events, but also one of the hardest." Klaebo has won every race he has entered at these Games, breaking the Winter Olympics record in Sunday’s 4 x 7.5-kilometer relay. His final race will be in the 50-kilometer mass start at the weekend. “There are so many strong teams and so many fast skiers, so it always comes down to tight battles,” Klaebo added. "That makes it even more rewarding.” In the women's competition, Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist continued Sweden’s winning run.

Switzerland’s Nadja Kaelin and Nadine Faehndrich took silver with Laura Gimmler and Coletta Rydzek of Germany taking the bronze. Norway was edged out to fourth place.

“It is just amazing, so happy and so relieved too,” Dahlqvist said. “We have like five, six girls who could do the team sprint today. So we have a really strong team and I’m happy to bring a gold for the whole team.”

Jessie Diggins of the United States pushed the pace early in the race but finished fifth with partner Julia Kern.

During the heats, a dog ran onto the track while the women’s heats were in progress, running alongside athletes as they crossed the finish line. The incident did not disrupt the competition, and the dog was cheered on by spectators. It later wandered to the finish area, approaching skiers as they completed their runs.

Venue officials said a spectator had brought the animal into the venue despite a strict no‑pets policy. The dog was secured near the finish line and its owner was asked to leave.

