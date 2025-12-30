Nuggets star Nikola Jokic hurts left knee, limps off court at halftime in Miami

MIAMI — Denver star Nikola Jokic limped off the court at halftime of the Nuggets' game in Miami on Monday night, after appearing to hurt his left knee with about three seconds left before the intermission.

Jokic was alone under the basket, and stepped forward to help Denver's Spencer Jones defend a drive by Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. While backtracking, Jones stepped on Jokic's left foot and it seemed like the center's knee buckled.

Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, collapsed to the court, grabbing at the knee and writhing in pain. He was helped to his feet and seemed to be in pain as he went to the locker room.

Jokic had 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the first half. He came into the game averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 11.1 assists this season.

