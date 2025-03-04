Officials say 'technical issue' prevented video replay of missed knockdown in Davis-Roach fight

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York State Athletic Commission said a "technical issue" prevented officials from seeing replay of Gervonta Davis going to a knee in the ninth round of his fight against Lamont Roach, ESPN and other outlets reported Monday.

Had officials seen the knockdown that referee Steve Willis did not call, Davis would have lost a point in that round and the result would have allowed Roach to win the fight and Davis' lightweight title. Instead, the fight ended as a majority draw.

The NYSAC said in a statement that: “During the round in question, following the commission’s request for the replay video, there was a technical issue preventing the commission from receiving it within the allotted time for review. Therefore, the referee’s in-ring decision was relied upon and the fight continued.”

Roach appeared to land a jab to Davis' eye when the champion suddenly turned away and knelt to the canvas, before getting up and leaning over the ropes so his corner could wipe the area around his eye with a towel.

Davis, who explained afterward that grease got in his eye after having his hair done during the week, won the round 10-9 on two of the judges' scorecards. Roach would have won it 10-8 had the knockdown been credited.

One judge scored the fight 115-113 for Davis and the other two had it 114-114.

Davis and Roach, who holds a 130-pound title, could fight again. Davis wrote Monday on X that he was " pushing for the rematch. "

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.