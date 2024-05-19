OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are in the Knicks' starting lineup for Game 7 against the Pacers

NEW YORK — (AP) — OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are in the New York Knicks' starting lineup Sunday for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.

Anunoby has missed the past four games after he strained his left hamstring in Game 2. He scored a career playoff-high 28 points that night before he was injured.

Hart had to leave Game 6 on Friday with an abdominal strain. He said he was still in pain but wanted to try for his short-handed team.

“I mean, this is Game 7 at the Garden,” he said. “My whole process, even when I went out of the game, was what do I got to do to play.”

Both players were listed as questionable in the injury report. They took part in the Knicks' morning workout and warmed up before the game, then were cleared to play.

