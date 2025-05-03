Oilers a deeper team than the one the Golden Knights beat in the 2023 NHL playoffs

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Golden Knights focused their efforts two years ago on limiting Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, a successful strategy that gave Vegas the series victory and helped put it on the path to winning the Stanley Cup.

The teams meet again in the second round of the NHL playoffs, probably beginning Monday or Tuesday, and McDavid and Draisaitl once more have the Golden Knights' attention.

But Vegas is also concerned about the rest of Edmonton's lineup, which is noticeably deeper than when they met in 2023.

“We were just talking today how they seem to run four lines more than they have in the past,” Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore said Saturday. “I think their depth is definitely better, and that's going to have to be something we're going to have to prepare for.”

That depth was evident in the Oilers' 4-2 first-round series victory over Los Angeles. McDavid and Draisaitl combined for 21 points and four others had at least five points apiece. Fourth-line center Mattias Janmark, who played for Vegas in 2020-22, scored the winning goal in Game 5 against the Kings.

“We're not hiding from anyone because we feel we have so many good players that can play against other teams' top lines,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Connor and Leon are our two most valuable players, and they typically impact the game more than anybody every single night. But they can only do it so many times. We need other guys stepping up. It was nice to see in the LA series other guys step up.”

Jay Woodcroft was the Oilers' coach two years ago when McDavid and Draistaitl nearly carried the team to the series victory, combining for eight goals and six assists as the teams split the first four games. Draisaitl was left completely off the scoresheet in the final two games. McDavid continue to produce with three goals, but he had no assists.

The result was an Edmonton team that scored at least four goals in three of the first four games getting held to a combined five over the final two.

Vegas won both games and advanced to the Western Conference final.

Now they stand in each other's way again, the Golden Knights hoping to capture their second title in three seasons and the Oilers are trying to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. Edmonton took Florida to seven games last year before watching the Panthers skate off with the cup.

“They changed their head coach and they use their depth players more,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They still rely on their two big guys, obviously, but they won games with depth against LA.”

Cassidy said he didn't know if the Oilers would put McDavid and Draistaitl on the same line or split them up. What Knoblauch decides could affect the Golden Knights' strategy, but maybe not.

The Golden Knights found great success in putting centers Jack Eichel and William Karlsson on the top line with captain Mark Stone in the 4-2 first-round series victory over Minnesota. Eichel's line without Karlsson early in the series, was outscored and outshot by the Wild's top line led by Kirill Kaprizov and gave up 10 scoring chances to two.

Over the final three games with Karlsson on the Golden Knights' top line, they had the advantages in all three categories.

Vegas will try to replicate those back-ended performances for the entire series against the Oilers.

“Both teams have some pretty high-end talent,” Eichel said. "The Oilers rely on Connor and Leon quite a bit. The rest of their group had a huge factor in beating the Kings.

“We know it's going to be a tough series.”

Top players remain out

Knoblauch said Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who did not play against the Kings because of an undisclosed injury, will be out against the Golden Knights. Ekholm, who totaled nine goals and 24 assists in 65 games during the regular season, was part of the top defensive pair with Evan Bouchard.

Cassidy said Pavel Dorofeyev, who led the Golden Knights with 35 goals this season, remains day to day with an undisclosed injury. He was injured late in Game 5 against the Wild.

