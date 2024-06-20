Orioles hold off Yankees 7-6 in 10 innings after Gerrit Cole makes his season debut for New York

NEW YORK — (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and scored on a throwing error to help the Baltimore Orioles hold off the New York Yankees 7-6 in a wild finish Wednesday night.

New York ace Gerrit Cole was charged with two runs over four-plus innings in an up-and-down season debut after returning from an elbow injury. He was on the hook for his first loss since Aug. 19 last year until Giancarlo Stanton rallied the Yankees late.

The slugger greeted All-Star reliever Yennier Cano with a three-run homer that pulled the Yankees to 5-4 in the seventh, then laced a tying single off closer Craig Kimbrel (5-2) with one out in the ninth.

It was Kimbrel's fourth blown save in 20 chances this season, but the Orioles bounced back.

Mullins blooped an RBI single to center field off Clay Holmes (1-3) that scored automatic runner Anthony Santander from second base with one out in the 10th. Mullins raced to second on the throw to the plate, then stole third and scored easily when catcher Jose Trevino's toss sailed high into left field.

Dillon Tate got three outs for his ninth career save and first this season, with help from his defense. Santander made a diving catch in right-center of Ben Rice's sacrifice fly, and catcher Adley Rutschman threw out pinch-runner Oswaldo Cabrera trying to steal second.

Ramón Urías broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run homer off Ron Marinaccio, one batter after Cole was pulled, and the Orioles got a pair of RBI doubles from Ryan O'Hearn.

Leadoff batter Gunnar Henderson reached safely three times, stole two bases and scored twice.

Henderson was hit on the right arm by a 94 mph sinker from Victor González, eliciting cheers from the sellout crowd of 47,155. It appeared to be retaliation by the Yankees for Tuesday night, when star slugger Aaron Judge and second baseman Gleyber Torres got nailed by pitches.

Judge sat out Wednesday with a sore left hand after X-rays and a CT scan Tuesday night were negative.

Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser also got plunked on the elbow pad and slammed his bat, but no trouble ensued.

Cole allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one while throwing 40 of his 62 pitches for strikes. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner made three minor league rehab starts after recovering from nerve inflammation and edema in his right elbow that had sidelined him since spring training.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: 3B Jordan Westburg sat out with left hip discomfort and is day to day. He exited Tuesday night's loss after colliding with Yankees baserunner Juan Soto. ... RHP Kyle Bradish had season-ending Tommy John surgery. ... LHP Danny Coulombe could return in September following surgery Tuesday to remove bone chips from his pitching elbow. ... RHP Dean Kremer (triceps strain) is scheduled to throw about five innings and 75 pitches Saturday in his second rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk.

Yankees: Judge is day to day. He exited Tuesday night's game after getting hit on the hand by a 94 mph fastball from Baltimore starter Albert Suárez. ... Cole was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and 1B Anthony Rizzo (broken right forearm) was transferred to the 60-day IL. ... RHPs Scott Effross (low back surgery) and JT Brubaker (elbow surgery) were set to begin rehab assignments with Class A Tampa.

UP NEXT

Orioles LHP Cole Irvin (6-3, 3.03 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday afternoon against rookie RHP Luis Gil (9-1, 2.03).

