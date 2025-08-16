Orioles right-hander Young loses perfect-game bid on infield single in the 8th inning vs Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right-hander Brandon Young lost his bid for a perfect game against the Houston Astros on Friday night on an infield hit by Ramon Urias with two out in the eighth inning.

Urias hit a slow dribbler toward third base side that Young fielded. Young grabbed the ball and threw wildly to first, and the play was ruled a single and an error.

Young, who entered the game 0-6 with a 6.70 ERA through the first 10 starts of his MLB, struck out five through eight innings while throwing 93 pitches, 61 for strikes. Baltimore leads Houston 7-0.

There have been 24 perfect games in MLB history, the last was thrown by Domingo German of the New York Yankees on June 28, 2023, and the Orioles have never thrown one.

A native of Lumberton, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Houston, Young was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Orioles in 2020. He made his big league debut on April 19.

Young had not thrown more than six innings before Friday, and 95 pitches is his career high.

The Astros had a perfect game thrown against them by Matt Cain of the San Francisco Giants on June 13, 2012.

