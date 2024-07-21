Sports

Oscar Piastri wins first F1 race in McLaren one-two with Norris at Hungarian GP with Hamilton 3rd

Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos) (Denes Erdos/AP)

BUDAPEST — (AP) — Oscar Piastri won his first Formula One race after completing a McLaren one-two with Lando Norris at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Australian driver started second behind pole-sitting Norris and beat him to the first turn to take the lead. Norris got ahead after a pit-stop strategy that favored him, but he then finally complied with a request by his team to give the lead back to his partner.

Lewis Hamilton finished third behind the papaya-colored pair for his 200th career podium.

Points leader Max Verstappen finished fifth behind Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari and has now gone three races without a victory.

