Padres add All-Star closer Mason Miller and lefty JP Sears in trade deadline blockbuster

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The San Diego Padres acquired hard-throwing closer Mason Miller and left-hander JP Sears in a deal with the Athletics on Thursday, adding major upgrades to their pitching staff in a trade deadline blockbuster.

The Padres gave up an impressive package of prospects, sending highly-regarded shortstop Leo De Vries and right-handed pitchers Henry Báez, Braden Nett and Eduarniel Nuñez to the A's.

San Diego general manager AJ Preller was his usual aggressive self at the deadline, trading a big chunk of his thin farm system’s best talent to acquire Miller, one of the majors' most dynamic relievers, and dependable starter Sears.

The Padres entered Thursday in the National League's final wild card spot at 60-49 after sweeping the New York Mets on Wednesday for their fifth consecutive win overall. San Diego trails the defending World Series champion Dodgers (63-46) by just three games in the NL West, and Preller clearly believes his veteran core has World Series potential.

The 26-year-old Miller, whose fastball averages 101 mph, has 20 saves in 23 opportunities, a 3.76 ERA and 59 strikeouts for the A's this season. He was an All-Star in 2024 and is under team control through the 2029 season.

San Diego already had one of the majors' best bullpens anchored by two All-Stars: closer Robert Suárez and setup man Jason Adam.

Suárez, who leads the majors with 30 saves, has featured in trade rumors throughout July because he can reach free agency this winter. Miller's arrival provides Preller with options in the final hours before the deadline.

But Preller paid a hefty price for Miller: The 18-year-old De Vries is one of the highest-rated prospects in all of baseball — ranked No. 3 by MLB.com — and the jewel of a San Diego farm system depleted by years of Preller's aggressive dealing.

The switch-hitting De Vries, who spent this season at High-A Fort Wayne after the Padres signed him out of the Dominican Republic in January 2024, pairs exceptional plate discipline and the potential to develop significant power with above-average fielding talent.

Báez and Nett are also solid prospects with major league potential, while Nuñez made his major league debut with four appearances for the Padres in July.

Sears will be an option for the San Diego rotation, particularly if Preller decides to deal inconsistent right-hander Dylan Cease, who will also hit free agency this winter. The 29-year-old Sears is 7-9 with a 4.95 ERA this season, striking out 95 batters over 22 starts.

Miller began his major league career as a starter in 2023 but moved to the bullpen after he strained his elbow ligament during his rookie season with the A’s. He could be a candidate to join the Padres’ rotation in future seasons, given San Diego's four additional years of team control.

