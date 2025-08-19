Padres' Bogaerts loses homer on fan interference call, manager Shildt ejected

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Xander Bogaerts of the San Diego Padres had a home run overturned due to fan interference and manager Mike Shildt was ejected for coming out of the dugout to talk to the umpires in the second inning of Monday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Bogaerts hit a fly ball to left field that appeared to bounce into and out of Heliot Ramos' glove and go over the fence as two fans, including one in a Giants shirt, reached for it. Neither fan appeared to touch the ball but after a lengthy review, the home run call was overturned and Bogaerts was called out. Shildt was ejected immediately when he came out of the dugout.

Fans booed the rest of the inning.

Ramos hit a leadoff homer off Nestor Cortes, one of three homers in the first five batters that gave the Giants a 4-0 lead.

