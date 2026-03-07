Para alpine skiers Voronchikhina and Bugaev give Russia its first Paralympic medals in 12 years

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Para alpine skiers Varvara Voronchikhina and Aleksei Bugaev won Russia's first Paralympic medals since 2014 on Saturday by taking bronze in their respective races — the women's and men's downhill standing competition.

Russian athletes are back competing under their own flag in the Winter Paralympics at Milan Cortina — after years of having to do so as neutral athletes because of the country's doping violations and military conflicts.

Voronchikhina raced in the discipline for visually impaired athletes and Bugaev in the discipline for athletes with impairment in one arm.

“For us, it’s a really long time when we (were) without (the) flag, and I’m really glad and all my country and all my teammates, we (are) glad also,” said Voronchikhina, who is expected to be competing for the gold in other races at Milan Cortina.

Russia’s national anthem could be played for gold medalists for the first time on the stage of a major global sporting event since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Ukraine's anthem did play Saturday as the nation won six medals on the first day, including three gold.

Russian athletes were initially banned because of a state-sponsored doping program, and the sanctions had continued after the invasion.

“I’m happy, I suppose. First medal for me, for Russia, since 2014 from Sochi,” Bugaev said. “I won the medal for my country, for Russia. I’m happy to represent my country.”

Two other Russian athletes competed on Saturday in Para snowboarding: Filipp Shebbo and Dmitrii Fadeev.

“It was perfect," Shebbo said. “A good moment for Russia, for the athletes. Hopefully this will continue. We had been waiting for this for a long time.”

The Russian flag made its official return during the nations' parade in Friday's opening ceremony in Verona, marking the first time it was flown at the Paralympics since the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, and signaling a possible full-fledged return to the Olympic circles ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The Russian national anthem for a gold medal win has not been heard at any Olympics or Paralympics since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games.

There were some boos heard at the Arena di Verona when the Russian athletes entered the stage during the parade.

Voronchikhina said the Russians have been treated well by everyone so far in Italy.

“It’s really good,” she said. “And in the village all good and good atmosphere and good conditions.”

Voronchikhina did not want to talk about possibly competing against Ukrainian athletes.

Russia arrived at Milan Cortina with six athletes. The International Paralympic Committee gave wildcard entries to Russian athletes, a decision that upset Ukraine and a few other nations that boycotted the opening ceremony on Friday.

Ukraine's early success

Ukraine won its six medals all in Para biathlon.

“Glory to Ukraine. I’m really happy and I would like to dedicate my victory to all the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian army because nowadays in Ukraine it’s difficult times," said Oleksandra Kononova, who won gold in women’s sprint standing. “We have a war and Ukraine is fighting. We are also trying to represent Ukraine as much as we can. I’m really happy that today I have a gold medal so we will have the anthem of Ukraine here.”

Liudmyla Liashenko was a bronze medalist in the women's sprint standing.

“We are honored to represent Ukraine here and we are very thankful to our army protecting Ukraine right now," she said. "We also honor all the athletes and warriors who have died in this war.”

