MANCHESTER, England — Mauricio Pochettino was denied his first win as Manchester United coach in calamitous circumstances after a 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain was held to the same score line by Roma, ending the back-to-back defending champion's 100% winning record and leaving Real Madrid out in front at the top of the standings.

Bayern Munich felt the loss of the injured Harry Kane, falling to a surprise 2-1 defeat at Lille, which leaves the German champion in a battle to secure automatic qualification to the round of 16.

Barcelona beat Azerbaijani debutant Sabah 4-1 and Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win against Club Brugge.

Pochettino frustrated on a chaotic night

In his second game in charge, Pochettino was within minutes of his first win at United, leading 2-1 going into the final stages in Lisbon.

That was before goalkeeper Senne Lammens made a mess of trying to catch a high ball, letting it slip from his grasp and allowing Luis Suárez to volley in the equalizer.

It was a moment that typified an error-strewn game that included three penalties and a red card.

Suárez had already seen one penalty saved in the 30th minute when he was given a chance to make amends with another spot kick three minutes later. On this occasion he made no mistake.

But United was awarded a penalty of its own in the 48th, with former Sporting icon Bruno Fernandes converting.

Two minutes later Fernandes tried a speculative effort from outside the box that looked to be rolling harmlessly into the arms of Kaique Pereira. That was until it hit a divot the United captain had created earlier and the ball flew over the keeper’s head.

Even after Suárez’s equalizer in the 80th there was still time for more drama when Pereira appeared to punch the ball into his own net from a corner. United’s players ran away in celebration, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review for a foul on the keeper.

Then in added time United midfielder Youri Tielemans was sent off for a second yellow card offense.

PSG’s perfect run ended by Roma

With star forwards Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia out injured, title-holder PSG was held at home by Roma.

Donyell Malen sealed a point for the visitors from the penalty spot, firing powerfully past Matvei Safonov in the 78th. Referee Glenn Nyberg awarded the kick after being called to check VAR and seeing that Vitinha had blocked a shot with his arm.

Substitute Ousmane Dembélé’s earlier spot kick put PSG 2-1 up after Luis Enrique's team rallied from going 1-0 down to a Mario Hermoso goal in the fifth.

Defender Illia Zabarnyi equalized for PSG in the 31st when he headed in a corner.

PSG is second behind Madrid, the only team with a perfect record in the league phase.

Bayern feel the pain without Kane

With Ballon d’Or winner Kane out injured with ankle ligament damage, Bayern blew the chance to pick up three points in Lille.

Dayot Upamecano’s header put the Germans in front in the 15th, but Ayase Ueda equalized shortly after the hour mark. Bayern’s Aleksandar Pavlovic then scored an own goal after a shot from Ethan Mbappé bounced off the post.

One of the favorites to win this season's competition, Bayern is 15th in the standings with only the top eight automatically advancing to the round of 16.

Barcelona routs Sabah

Barcelona edged closer to the knockouts with its win against Sabah, which included three goals in less than 10 minutes in the second half.

Anthony Gordon scored twice for the five-time European champion. His second, in the 51st, sparked a flurry of goals from Barcelona, with Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus on target in the 55th and 60th.

It was a fourth win from five in the league phase for Barcelona, which moved within three points of Real Madrid.

Even in defeat Sabah fans were given a moment to remember when Joy-Lance Mickels fired in a consolation goal from close range in the 63rd minute.

In its debut campaign in European club soccer's top competition, Sabah has faced two of the sport's giants in United and Barcelona. It lost 4-0 to United in September, but Mickels' goal ensured it didn't suffer a repeat against Spanish champion Barcelona.

“I said yesterday that we had to do our maximum, and maybe a little bit more, but even that might not be enough against one of the best teams in the world,” Sabah coach Valdas Dambrauskas said.

Liverpool's attack is purring

Florian Wirtz was on target again for Liverpool as the German maintained his impressive recent form.

That's six goals in his last five games for club and country after an underwhelming first season with the Merseyside club last term.

More good news for Liverpool is Alexander Isak's scoring form and the Sweden international struck twice in Brugge to take his season's total to 10 goals.

Liverpool is up to fifth.

Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvaraz scored first-half goals as Atletico Madrid beat Norwegian club Viking 2-0.

Petar Sucic converted a penalty near the hour mark and Lautaro Martinez came off the bench and doubled the advantage as Inter Milan beat Stuttgart 2-0 at the San Siro.

Villarreal won 1-0 at Slavia Prague and Fenerbahce beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0.

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Jerome Pugmire contributed from Paris

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Andrew Dampf contributed from Rome

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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