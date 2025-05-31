Paris Saint-Germain wins the Champions League for the first time

MUNICH — (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League winner.

At long last the club that was transformed by Qatari billions and bought and sold a succession of the world's greatest players in an extravagant bid to get to the top has its hands on the big one.

European club soccer's grandest prize has a new home after PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday's final in Munich.

The trophy that not even Lionel Messi, Neymar or Kylian Mbappe could deliver to the French club was finally claimed by Luis Enrique, the Spanish coach who has overseen PSG’s shift from the era of galactico signings to one of genuine team-building.

French teenager Désiré Doué scored twice and set up Achraf Hakimi for the opening goal.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu completed the rout, which was the biggest winning margin in a Champions League final.

