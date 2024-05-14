Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow showdown coming in Week 2 as NFL continues releasing its schedule

NEW YORK — (AP) — First, Lamar Jackson. Then, Joe Burrow.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs face a daunting test in opening their season after CBS unveiled Kansas City’s Week 2 opponent as being the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.

The Bengals, with Burrow as their quarterback following a season-ending wrist injury, will travel to play at Kansas City in a late-afternoon outing on Sept. 15. The matchup follows the league's announcement on Monday of the Chiefs opening the NFL schedule hosting the Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of last season's AFC title game.

The meeting against the Bengals brings together two teams who met in the 2021 AFC championship, with Cincinnati pulling out a 27-24 win in overtime in that game.

The NFL is releasing highlighted portions of its schedule in advance of the league revealing its full slate of games on Wednesday night.

