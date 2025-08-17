Phillies' Aaron Nola allows six runs in 2 1/3 innings in his return from the injured list

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola’s first start after returning from the injured list didn’t last long.

The right-hander allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings Sunday against the Washington Nationals, a start that ended when seven consecutive batters reached safely.

Nola struck out four in his first major league outing since May 14.

The former All-Star was one of the majors’ most durable pitchers entering the season, making at least 32 starts and throwing at least 180 2/3 innings in each of the last six full seasons. But a sprained right ankle and fractured rib cost him three months this season.

His return became even more significant Saturday when Philadelphia placed ace Zack Wheeler on the injured list with a blood clot in his right arm. Nola already was scheduled to start after making three minor league rehabilitation appearances, though the Phillies scrapped their plans to use a six-man rotation.

Nola gave up Luis García Jr.’s leadoff single in the first inning, then appeared to settle in. He retired the next seven batters as Philadelphia built a 6-0 lead.

The Nationals stitched together three consecutive singles in the third, the last by CJ Abrams to score a run. That led to a mound visit from pitching coach Caleb Cotham, but Nola then walked Paul DeJong before giving up Daylen Lile’s two-run single and Dylan Crews’ two-run double. José Tena followed with a tying double to end Nola’s day.

Nola allowed seven hits while throwing 53 pitches. His ERA rose to 6.92.

In addition to Nola taking Wheeler’s roster spot, the Phillies activated third baseman Alec Bohm from the injured list and optioned infielder Otto Kemp to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster for Nola, Philadelphia released outfielder Cal Stevenson.

