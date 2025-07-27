Pirates push Paul Skenes back up to 99 pitches, and he throws 6 more scoreless innings

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates let Paul Skenes take on a more normal workload again.

What did not change was his effectiveness.

Skenes struck out nine in six three-hit innings, and the Pirates shut out Arizona for a second straight day, beating the Diamondbacks 6-0 on Sunday. It was the fourth scoreless outing in Skenes' last five starts, but this time he threw 99 pitches — his most in over a month.

“Ramping him back up a little bit,” manager Don Kelly told reporters afterward.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff is on a bit of a roll right now. The Pirates beat Detroit 6-1 on Wednesday, then lost 1-0 in 11 innings to Arizona on Friday night — the only run in that game was unearned after the Diamondbacks started the final inning with a man on second.

Then Pittsburgh outscored Arizona 8-0 over the final two games of the series.

This was the most pitches by Skenes since he threw 105 at Detroit on June 19. In his next five starts, he did not throw more than 88.

Kelly visited the mound in the sixth, drawing boos, but left Skenes in to complete the frame.

“It's a hot day, he's approaching 100 pitches. ... We've kept his pitch count down a little bit," Kelly said. “Just wanted to make sure that he was in a good spot there to finish it off.”

Skenes has thrown 133 innings this year, matching his total as a rookie in 2024.

Skenes lowered his ERA to a major league-best 1.83. The Pirates also gave him some run support for a change. This was only the seventh time in his 22 starts this year that Pittsburgh finished with more than three runs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.