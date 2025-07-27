Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar wins the Tour de France for the fourth time

PARIS — (AP) — Tadej Pogačar won his fourth Tour de France title by a comfortable margin after Sunday's final stage.

The 26-year-old Slovenian rider won last year and in 2020 and 2021.

Two-time Tour champion Jonas Vinegaard finished the race behind Pogačar in second place and Florian Lipowitz was third.

Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the 21st and last stage, which broke with tradition and featured three climbs of Montmartre hill.

