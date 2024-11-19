Pulisic scores twice, US beats Jamaica 4-2 for 5-2 aggregate win in CONCACAF Nations League QF

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino had a message for American players after a 5-2 aggregate win over Jamaica gave the three-time defending champion United States a berth in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

“My advice is look after yourself. We need to be a stronger in March,” Pochettino said. “We need to be desperate to arrive to March and to be all together. That is a sign that we improve a lot and then we start to feel that we are a real group of people, that we are going to fight for something special.”

Christian Pulisic scored twice in the first half, Tim Weah got a goal in his return to the U.S. national team from a red card and the Americans beat Jamaica 4-2 on Monday night in the quarterfinal series finale.

“We came out really hot,” Pulisic said. “We should definitely feel good after these results. We’re obviously learning a lot of new things obviously with the new coach.”

Pochettino has led the team in two windows since replacing Gregg Berhalter following first-round elimination at the Copa America. Just six camps with the top player pool remain before Pochettino picks his 2026 World Cup roster, the next ahead of a March 20 semifinal at Inglewood, California.

“Building our way up for the World Cup at home. I think that’s the main goal,” Weah said. “I think we're on the right track.”

The U.S. dominated with 68% possession and a 16-9 advantage in shots. The Americans also qualified for next year's CONCACAF Gold Cup, while Jamaica will have to play in qualifying.

Pulisic put the U.S. ahead in the 13th minute when he ran onto a long, looping pass from Weston McKennie and one-timed the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Andre Blake. Pulisic doubled the lead off a pass from McKennie that Tanner Tessmann dummied in the 33rd minute. Pulisic's shot deflected in off Di'Shon Bernard for his 33rd international goal and sixth multigoal game.

Ricardo Pepi, who scored off a Pulisic pass in the opening leg in Kingston on Thursday, boosted the lead to 3-0 in the 42nd with his 13th goal, a right-foot shot for his first international goal from outside the penalty area.

Demarai Gray scored the first of his two goals for Jamaica with a volley past goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 53rd. Weah, who hit a post in the fourth minute, put the U.S. ahead 4-1 in the 56th when he settled a pass from Yunus Musah and sent a shot just under the crossbar for his seventh goal.

Gray scored off a rebound in the 68th for his seventh goal and second brace, after Turner parried Renaldo Cephas’ initial shot.

Weah started in place of injured Johnny Cardoso after completing a two-game suspension for a red card against Panama in the Copa America last summer. That was the only change made by Pochettino from the first leg.

Defender Tim Ream, at 37 the oldest player on the roster, captained the Americans in his hometown of St. Louis.

Jamaica coach Steve McLaren, a former England manager, told the media that star Michail Antonio wasn’t available because he lost his passport and couldn’t get a U.S. visa.

In other games

Panama reached the semifinals, beating Costa Rica 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw in Panama City. César Blackman scored in the 13th minute and José Rodrí­guez in the third minute of first-half stoppage time for the hosts. Los Ticos got goals from Alejandro Bran in the 24th and Adrián Martínez in the 72nd. Panama finished a man short after Fidel Escobar's 80th-minute red card.

On Tuesday, Mexico is at home trying to overturn a 2-0 first-leg loss at Honduras, and Canada is home with a 1-0 lead against Suriname.

Next U.S. match

The Americans open their 2025 schedule with a friendly against Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The game is not on a FIFA international fixture date, so the teams will be without most Europe-based regulars.

