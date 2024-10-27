Qinwen Zheng defeats wild card Sophia Kenin to win in Tokyo and clinch WTA Finals berth

TOKYO — (AP) — Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open title with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin on Sunday and clinched her place in the WTA finals next month.

The No. 7-ranked Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the 1 hour, 52 minute victory in Tokyo over the 2020 Australian Open champion.

The 22-year-old Zheng earned her third title of the year and first on hardcourt since winning at Guangzhou last year. She has gone 28-4 since Wimbledon, including a 12-2 run in the tour's Asian swing.

The 25-year-old Kenin had one of the best performances of the season. The American was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020. However, a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, made her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

The WTA Finals begin Nov. 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

