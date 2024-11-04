Raiders fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and 2 other offensive coaches

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — The slumping Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as part of an offensive coaching staff shakeup Sunday night, less than a year after Las Vegas hired him.

The club also announced it let go quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg. Both also were on the job less than a year.

The moves come on the same day the Raiders lost 41-24 at Cincinnati, their fifth defeat in a row to fall to 2-7.

Midseason changes are not new for the Raiders, who will be changing head coaches or coordinators in the middle of the year for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired late in the 2020 season, coach Jon Gruden was replaced five games into 2021 over the release of his offensive emails, coach Josh McDaniels was fired after eight games last season and now Getsy is gone.

Getsy was hired despite a less-than-impressive run as Chicago’s offensive coordinator and the results weren’t good in Las Vegas. The Raiders ranked last in the league with 19 turnovers and in rushing at 3.48 yards per carry and were in the bottom six in yards per play (4.6), passer rating (80.1) and offensive points per game (17.9) as the team struggled to generate any offense no matter who was at QB.

The Raiders got off to good starts in games under Getsy with TDs on the opening drive in four of the last five games. But Las Vegas scored only four other TDs on 50 combined drives the rest of those games with three of those touchdowns coming when the team trailed by at least 20 points in the last five minutes.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

