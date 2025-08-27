Ravens make Kyle Hamilton the NFL's highest-paid safety with a 4-year, $100.4 million extension

Add Kyle Hamilton to the list of Baltimore Ravens players to receive a big new contract this offseason.

The Ravens agreed to a four-year, $100.4 million extension with the star safety. The deal includes $82 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the contract, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the terms weren't announced.

The deal for Hamilton, an All-Pro in 2023, comes after the Ravens gave running back Derrick Henry an extension through 2027 and receiver Rashod Bateman an extension through 2029. Baltimore also re-signed tackle Ronnie Stanley this offseason, shortly before he was set to hit free agency.

“We’re just trying to get as many guys signed as we can until we can’t. That’s really what it amounts to,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. "I think the roster speaks for itself, but it is a challenge, and it does keep me awake at night. I feel really, really good about this team, but I want to feel as good about the 2027 team and the 2030 team as I feel about this team.”

The Ravens haven't reached a new deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson. There also has been no extension yet for center Tyler Linderbaum, who was drafted in the first round with Hamilton in 2022.

“Those are ongoing. I like to work kind of in the dark, quietly and try and get as much done as we can. We’ve got a lot of different things going on,” DeCosta said. “We’ve got a lot of really good players. It’s a blessing and a curse. I think we do a pretty good job drafting, and so that means we’ve got players that deserve to be paid well."

Hamilton is entering his fourth NFL season, and he has helped the Ravens to NFC North titles each of the past two years with his versatility in their defensive scheme. He has made two Pro Bowls and appears well on his way to joining Jackson as a franchise cornerstone and fan favorite. Now he'll be paid accordingly.

“It’s a crazy amount if you’re just talking about money, a crazy amount of money, and I am blessed to be in the position I’m in. But my mom always told me, money just makes you more of who you already are,” Hamilton said. “So, I think it’s a blessing and I’m excited to help my family, help others with it as well. But I don’t think it really changes my outlook or my perception of who I am as a person. I pride myself on that.”

DeCosta made a point of noting that the deal makes Hamilton the league's highest-paid safety.

“That’s a responsibility that we don’t take lightly,” DeCosta said. "We’ve had a few players over the years become the highest paid at their position, and I think when you are the highest paid, that’s an important distinction. I think Kyle has proven that he’s going to carry that very well, and we expect him to continue to be an impact player on our defense for years to come.”

The deal comes a day after the Ravens cut their roster down to 53 players. Cornerback Keyon Martin made the team as an undrafted free agent after producing a safety and a defensive touchdown during the preseason. Baltimore did not put tight end Isaiah Likely on any injured list, suggesting he could be back sooner rather than later after injuring his lower leg about a month ago.

The Ravens announced Wednesday that quarterback Tyler Huntley would be on their practice squad, reuniting with him after he made five starts for Miami last season. Huntley was a backup to Jackson from 2020-23 and spent time on Baltimore's practice squad last year. He played for Cleveland this preseason.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.