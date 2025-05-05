Ravens release Justin Tucker after accusations by massage therapists of inappropriate behavior

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they are releasing kicker Justin Tucker, months after reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists.

The Baltimore Banner has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. The NFL said it would investigate, and the Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop late last month. On Sunday, coach John Harbaugh suggested a decision on Tucker might come before the NFL completed its inquiry.

“Every decision we make has to be based on football,” Harbaugh said. "You’ve got a rookie kicker in here. You took him in the sixth round, early in the sixth round. He’s a talented guy. Just from a football standpoint — salary cap, all the different things that you just take into consideration — whatever we decide to do over the next few weeks will be based on football.”

Tucker has maintained he did not act inappropriately while receiving professional treatment.

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement issued by the club. “Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.”

A five-time All-Pro, the 35-year-old Tucker is considered one of the best kickers in NFL history. He holds the record for the longest kick at 66 yards, and his success rate of 89.1% on field goals is the best all-time among players with at least 100 attempts. He’s played 13 seasons, all with Ravens.

However, last season was his worst as a pro. He missed a career-high eight field goal attempts, although he rebounded a bit down the stretch.

Then came the Banner's report in January that left his future in doubt.

“Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history,” DeCosta said. “His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”

