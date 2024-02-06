Ready to disappoint Taylor Swift, Brock Purdy goes overtime on Super Bowl opening night

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Brock Purdy went overtime on Super Bowl opening night.

The San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback began by saying he’s ready to spoil Taylor Swift’s trip to Las Vegas and finished by remaining at the microphone to answer questions for several minutes after Monday's media extravaganza concluded.

With rowdy Niners fans chanting his name and wildness surrounding him in Sin City’s first time hosting the NFL’s biggest week, Purdy demonstrated the same poise he displays under pressure in the pocket.

He gave thoughtful answers, posed for pictures and even signed an autograph while taking questions for about 65 minutes.

With Patrick Mahomes standing next to him on stage after the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their media session, Purdy fielded this question from NFL Network host Scott Hanson: “It’s late in the fourth quarter, are you prepared to disappoint Taylor Swift?”

Purdy smiled and responded: “Yes. I’ll leave it at that.”

No surprise Swift was a hot topic as her romance with Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has dominated headlines throughout the season. Even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked a few times about Swift during his 53-minute news conference.

Purdy, a finalist for NFL MVP, has already led the 49ers to two comeback wins in the playoffs. He’s gone from being picked last in the 2022 draft to one win away from joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young in San Francisco’s championship history.

Asked if he knew all the names of the 16 quarterbacks picked ahead him in his draft class, Purdy said: “I’m a believer that God has a plan for everybody and I fell last for a reason. I’m blessed to be part of the 49ers.”

Kelce, of course, answered plenty of questions about his girlfriend. Swift earned her fourth career Grammy for album of the year on Sunday, and Kelce said he has to "bring home some hardware."

Super Bowl opening night evolved into a circus-like spectacle long before Las Vegas had a chance to host the NFL’s championship game.

But there wasn’t as much of the outrageous behavior at Allegiant Stadium, a surprise consider the host city is known for being over the top.

Comedian Carrot Top asked Chiefs coach Andy Reid a question. A reporter from a Mexican television station asked players what their Lucha Libre wrestling names would be and gave them masks. Members of the Blue Man Group entertained the audience and stuck around for interviews and pictures.

Overall, it was tame compared to media nights of the past.

This is where a female reporter once showed up in a wedding dress and veil and proposed to Tom Brady. Back then, it was called media day and took place on Tuesday.

Now, it’s shown live on national television in prime time.

More than 6,000 media members from 26 countries were accredited to cover the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas and related events in the gambling capital of America.

Players can be overwhelmed if it’s their first time. The Chiefs are aiming to win back-to-back Super Bowls and are making their fourth appearance in five years. They’re used to this atmosphere.

“It’s exciting. It’s all exciting stuff,” Kelce said. “It builds and sets the tone for the whole week. It’s the biggest stage in the world. ... At this point, I just love it, it’s an exciting time. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing that I’ve been able to enjoy a few times.”

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl four years ago in Miami.

Whichever team better handles the distractions all week has an improved chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

