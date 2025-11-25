Red Sox acquire right-hander Sonny Gray from the Cardinals, AP source says

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been announced. According to published reports, the Cardinals would receive righty Richard Fitts and a prospect.

Gray, 36, went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA for the Cardinals last season. In a 13-year career with five teams, he is 125-102 with a 3.58 ERA and three All-Star Game appearances.

Fitts, who turns 26 next month, was 2-4 with a 5.00 ERA as a rookie in Boston last season. The Cardinals also will acquire 22-year-old lefty Brandon Clarke, a fifth-round draft pick who has pitched only in Single-A.

AP Sports Writer David Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

