Rob Manfred says he will retire as baseball commissioner in January 2029 after 14 years

By MARK DIDTLER

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday he will retire when his current term ends in January 2029.

Speaking at a spring training news conference, Manfred noted he will be 70 years old and been commissioner for 14 years when his term ends on Jan. 25, 2029.

“You can only have so much fun,” Manfred said.

Manfred, 65, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season, then voted last July to approve his latest term.

