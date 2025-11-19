Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to make his first NFL start for Browns on Sunday against Raiders

BEREA, Ohio — Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start on Sunday in Las Vegas as the Browns turn to the high-profile quarterback while fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel recovers from a concussion.

Sanders replaced an injured Gabriel for the second half of last week's 23-16 loss to Baltimore. It was a shaky debut as Sanders, who was drafted by Cleveland in the fifth round, completed just 4 of 16 passes with an interception. He also was sacked twice and fumbled once.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Gabriel remains in the concussion protocol but “is improving.”

Sanders was fourth on Cleveland's depth chart during training camp, behind Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Gabriel. But the Browns, who have spent decades in search of a franchise QB, traded both Pickett and Flacco before starting Gabriel in six games.

Sanders will be the 42nd quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999, and the 18th rookie.

Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, had been projected as a first-round pick in April's draft. However, all 32 teams passed on the Colorado standout before the Browns selected him in the fifth round, two rounds after they took Gabriel.

While Sanders was playing his first regular-season game on Sunday, his home was burglarized. The Medina County Sheriff's Office said three suspects wearing masks and gloves stole approximately $200,000 in property from the QB's residence.

