Rory McIlroy mum on video of him taking phone from University of Texas player heckling him

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Rory McIlroy was interested only in his good start to The Players Championship on Thursday than discussing a heckling incident in which he took the phone of a University of Texas player who had heckled him during a practice round.

Luke Potter won the Hayt Collegiate Tournament on Monday, leading the Longhorns to victory at Sawgrass Country Club across the street from the TPC Sawgrass.

According to Golf.com, Potter and some teammates were watching a practice round the next day when McIlroy and Shane Lowry came to the 18th tee. McIlroy pulled his tee shot into the water, and Potter took a dig by reminding him of a hooked drive McIlroy hit in the 2011 Masters during his final-round meltdown.

In the video that began after the comments, McIlroy walks over and says, "Can I see your phone?" He takes the phone and walks away. Golf.com reported Potter was removed from the course, though he got his phone back.

McIlroy was asked after his 67 if he could be asked about the incident.

“No, you can't,” McIlroy said.

Why?

“Because I don't want you to,” McIlroy said with a laugh. After another query on whether McIlroy knew it was a college golfer, McIlroy said, “I’m really happy that I shot 67 today.”

The PGA Tour's fan code of conduct said spectators can be expelled for behavior that includes “rude, vulgar or other inappropriate comments or gestures.”

Potter, contacted by GolfChannel.com, apologized.

“Look, I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it,” Potter said. “I apologize for it. That's about all that needs to be said. ... It's just a good learning experience.”

Texas coach John Fields said Potter, who began his career at Arizona State before transferring, has written letters of apology to McIlroy, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, the director of PGA Tour University and the coach at North Florida, the host school of the tournament.

Potter is No. 60 in the world amateur ranking.

Fields told golf.com it was “an embarrassing moment” for the program.

“He's got a hole in his heart,” Fields said. “He had no idea that what was coming out of his mouth was going to result in this fashion."

Fields said about the video: "I’m sad that it’s out there in the public. But at the same time, I’m OK with that because this world has gotten smaller with regards to social media, and you have to be aware of that. Guys like Jordan (Spieth) and Scottie (Scheffler) and Rory and Tiger have to deal with this on a daily basis. You know, it’s a wake-up call for all of us.”

