Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald 'expects' Jon Rahm will make European team, but gives no assurances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald expects Jon Rahm to be a member of the 2025 European team if he's deemed eligible.

But Donald stopped short of saying he's personally assured anyone they're on the team at this point, saying there's too much golf to be played before the late September clash with the Americans at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

“In terms of Jon, he’s one of the best players in the world, and I would expect him to be on that team, but I certainly haven’t given him those assurances,” Donald said Wednesday at the PGA Championship. “He still needs to keep going and playing just like everyone else.

“Again, no assurances have been given right now.”

Donald said he hasn't spoke with Guy Kinnings, CEO of the European Tour, about the eligibility surrounding LIV Golf players for the Ryder Cup.

“I do not get involved with the politics of that,” Donald said.

But when pressed on if he plans to advocate for their eligibility, Donald replied, “Well, I think Guy knows that I want my best 12; let’s put it that way. But I haven’t talked to him about that.”

Rahm, who boasts a 6-3-3 record in his three Ryder Cup appearances, was asked about playing on the European team on Tuesday, but referred all questions to Donald.

“That’s a question for Luke,” said Rahm, who is currently 29th on the European Ryder Cup standings. “It’s his team. Hopefully I can qualify, and we don’t have to question it. I would like to think that personally I am, but it’s not up to me.”

Rahm has yet to win on the LIV Golf circuit this season, but has finished in the top 10 in every tournament he has completed since joining. He finished tied for 14th at the Masters last month.

Donald said he will rely heavily on data analytics, including those from LIV Golf, before making any decisions on the 12-man team.

But that's not all that will go into his final choices.

“I think statistics and data is really important, but gut instinct and personality matchups is equally as important,” Donald said. “Then you have to sort of match it to the golf course, and then you have to look at golf balls, as well, which is another headache that we have to think about, especially the week before when we’re trying to figure out those kind of ideal partnerships.”

He also pointed to a player's experience in big tournaments like the majors and past Ryder Cups as a factor, too.

Donald could have some tough decisions to make over the summer regarding his team.

The European players are currently playing extremely well.

Rory McIlroy won the Masters, beating out Justin Rose of England in a playoff. And this past week Sepp Straka of Austria outdueled Shane Lowry of Ireland to win the Truist Championship.

Thomas Detry of Belgium, Viktor Hovland of Norway and Ludvig Aberg of Sweden all have won on the PGA Tour this year.

“There’s always going to be one loser, as well, which is the tough part because I’m texting the guys hard luck. But inside I’m thinking, this is great, because I’ve got a few potential guys all playing really well,” Donald said. “It’s a great problem to have. I love the momentum that we have so far. The players always seem to elevate their games in Ryder Cup years, and it’s good to see.”

